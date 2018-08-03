News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 03
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Ambassador Kopirkin: Armenia is key strategic partner for Russia
Ambassador Kopirkin: Armenia is key strategic partner for Russia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Artur Vanetsyan, Director of the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia, on Friday received Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin.

Vanetsyan noted that the strong friendship between Armenia and Russia contributes to the strengthening of cooperation between the departments of the two countries, while collaboration between the Armenian and Russian special services further strengthens relations, the NSS press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Ambassador Kopirkin, in turn, also underscored mutually beneficial cooperation between the two departments, and noted that Armenia is a key strategic partner for Russia in joint activities.

At the end of the talk, the interlocutors expressed readiness to further enhance cooperation between the special services of Armenia and Russia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia MFA: Lavrov-Mnatsakanyan meeting not foreseen
[But] we always communicate with [our] partners, on a variety of matters…
 Armenia MOD: There is collaborative and partnership climate with Russia
In connection with the $100mn Russian loan agreement, in order for Armenia to purchase weapons…
 Defense Minister: Agreements on Russian arms supplies to Armenia being implemented
“According to our information, the weapons ordered by us are in the process of production...
 MOD: Armenia may petition to Russia for new military loan
The defense minister, however, did not say the approximate amount of this loan…
 Russian deputy defense minister comments on arms supplies to Armenia
“Everything is working”....
 Foreign Minister: Armenia attaches importance to further strengthening of CSTO
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news