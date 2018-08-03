Ambassador Kopirkin: Armenia is key strategic partner for Russia

YEREVAN. – Artur Vanetsyan, Director of the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia, on Friday received Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin.

Vanetsyan noted that the strong friendship between Armenia and Russia contributes to the strengthening of cooperation between the departments of the two countries, while collaboration between the Armenian and Russian special services further strengthens relations, the NSS press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Ambassador Kopirkin, in turn, also underscored mutually beneficial cooperation between the two departments, and noted that Armenia is a key strategic partner for Russia in joint activities.

At the end of the talk, the interlocutors expressed readiness to further enhance cooperation between the special services of Armenia and Russia.