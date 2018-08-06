News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 06
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Details come in on Karabakh soldier’s death
Details come in on Karabakh soldier’s death
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Incidents

STEPANAKERT. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) has provided details on the death of Artsakh Defense army serviceman Armen Hovakimyan.

Accordingly, a report was received, on Sunday at 5:25pm, informing that a drowning had taken place in the Khachen Reservoir of Martakert Region.

In the reservoir—and about 800 meters from the site of this drowning—rescuers detected the dead bodies of Martakert town resident Aram Sargsyan, 43, and capital city Stepanakert resident—and contract serviceman—Armen Hovakimyan, 36, and they brought these bodies out of the water.

The NKR Defense Army press service had informed that Defense Army soldier Armen Hovakimyan, had lost his life, on Sunday at around 5:30pm, in an unfortunate incident—according to preliminary information, while swimming in a lake.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia court judge gets 7-year sentence for taking bribe
And an attorney was fined for mediation in this bribery…
 27-year-old driver dies in hospital 1 week after Yerevan road accident
His car had crashed into the iron support of the cover of a gasoline station…
 Enhanced service is provided in Armenia’s Lake Sevan area
A consultation was held at the Ministry of Emergency Situations…
 Karabakh army soldier dies in unfortunate incident
An investigation is underway to find out the details…
 Armed assualt in Armenia
An unsuccessful attempt of robbery has taken place in Gegharkunik province, Armenia…
Armenian PM sends message of condolences to Putin
In connection with the Mi-8 helicopter crash...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news