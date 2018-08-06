Details come in on Karabakh soldier’s death

STEPANAKERT. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) has provided details on the death of Artsakh Defense army serviceman Armen Hovakimyan.

Accordingly, a report was received, on Sunday at 5:25pm, informing that a drowning had taken place in the Khachen Reservoir of Martakert Region.

In the reservoir—and about 800 meters from the site of this drowning—rescuers detected the dead bodies of Martakert town resident Aram Sargsyan, 43, and capital city Stepanakert resident—and contract serviceman—Armen Hovakimyan, 36, and they brought these bodies out of the water.

The NKR Defense Army press service had informed that Defense Army soldier Armen Hovakimyan, had lost his life, on Sunday at around 5:30pm, in an unfortunate incident—according to preliminary information, while swimming in a lake.