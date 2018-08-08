News
Armenian residents spend 65 percent of their income on food
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenian citizens spend 65 percent of their income on food, Chair of the Armenian Consumers Union Armen Poghosyan told reporters on Wednesday.

According to him, decline in prices at international market never affect Armenia unlike the rise.

“We all remember how butter has sharply risen in price as a result of the drought in New Zealand last year, but the drought has passed, the prices returned to their point, while the butter has not become cheaper,” said Armen Poghosyan.

Vegetables have declined in price by 22 percent, while meat prices have risen sharply by 12.4 percent  over a year, and by 9.6% in July. Meanwhile, butter has become more expensive by 36 percent over a year, he said, adding that according to the State Program for Economic Development, the annual price and tariff increase should not exceed 4.5 percent.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
