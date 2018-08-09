News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 09
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Armenia Special Investigation Service: All who have information on March 2008 case will be questioned
Armenia Special Investigation Service: All who have information on March 2008 case will be questioned
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


 

All those who may have information on the March 1 case will be questioned.

Special Investigation Service (SIS) Chief Sasun Khachatryan told the aforesaid to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government of Armenia. He noted this when asked whether third President Serzh Sargsyan also will be questioned along the lines of the investigation within the framework of the criminal case into the events that had occurred in Yerevan, in March 2008.

“The investigation will determine,” Khachatryan stressed, “based on the interests of the case.”

As reported earlier, a charge has been brought against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan, and incumbent Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General and Armenia’s former Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Khachaturov, within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.

Since Harutyunyan is not in Armenia, a search for him was declared. And on July 27, Khachaturov was released on bail, whereas Kocharyan was remanded in custody for two months by a court decision.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Special Investigation Service: Armenia ex-deputy PM not indicted based on WikiLeaks info
There was sufficient evidence to charge Armen Gevorgyan…
 Attorney: Armenia 2nd President in attendance to appellate court hearing
On the appeal to commute the first-instance court’s decision on remanding him in custody…
 Armenia ex-PM’s bodyguards used weapons against demonstrators during March 2008 events?
The National Security Service chief did not rule out this possibility...
 Appellate court considering appeal to commute decision on remanding Armenia 2nd President in custody
Prior to this court hearing, 45 MPs had submitted a petition to the Prosecutor General’s Office, and for commuting the precautionary measure of arrest, which was selected for Kocharyan…
 Armenia Special Investigation Service chief speaks on whether ex-PM Hovik Abrahamyan is charged
It had become known that the former premier had been questioned within the framework of the criminal case into the events that had occurred in Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008…
 Former Armenian PM’s brother detained (PHOTOS)
Weapons and ammunition were found…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news