US president did not eat important documents, Trump’s ex-attorney says

Michael Cohen, an attorney who worked as a lawyer for Donald Trump, has dismissed the claim that the US president had chewed and swallowed an important document after a meeting, reported Russian News Agency TASS.

“To the many dozens of journalists who called me, questioning OMAROSA claim in her new book that Donald Trump took a note from me, put it in his mouth and ate it...I saw NO such thing and am shocked anyone would take this seriously,” Cohen wrote on Twitter.

In her new book, entitled Unhinged: An Insider Account of the Trump White House, Omarosa Manigault-Newman—former Director of Communications for the US Office of Public Liaison—claimed that, after his meeting at the Oval Office with Michael Cohen in 2017, President Donald Trump had swallowed an important piece of paper with “sensitive” information.

“I saw him [Trump] put a note in his mouth,” Manigault-Newman wrote in the book, according to The Washington Post. “Since Trump was ever the germaphobe, I was shocked he appeared to be chewing and swallowing the paper. It must have been something very, very sensitive.”