Iran ready to share defense capabilities with allies

Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Force voiced readiness to supply the friendly countries with Iran’s achievements in the defense industry, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a military exhibition on Monday, Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari said the Iranian Armed Forces, including the Army Ground Force, have gained self-sufficiency in all areas of the defense industry.

Iran could supply the “friendly and brotherly countries” with its defense capabilities, the general noted.

Highlighting the close interaction between the Army and the universities and knowledge-based companies, the commander said the bright ideas are detected and sponsored for mass production.