Merkel: Turkey must ensure independence of Central bank

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Germany wants to see economic prosperity in Turkey and that Ankara should ensure the independence of its Central bank, Reuters reported.

“Noone has an interest in an economic destabilisation in Turkey. But everything must be done to ensure an independent central bank,” Merkel said during a news conference in Berlin when asked about the economic situation in Turkey.

“Germany would like to see an economically prosperous Turkey. This is in our interest,” Merkel added.