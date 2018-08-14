Artak Ananyan Appointed as the Chairman of the Management Board of Ardshinbank

On August 10, based on the decision of the Board of Directors of Ardshinbank, Artak Kliment Ananyan was appointed as the Chairman of the Management Board of Ardshinbank.
Artak Ananyan has been working in financial-banking system since 1998. During his twenty years of experience, he worked at the Central Bank of Armenia and held senior positions at "Hayagrobank" OJSC and "Ardshinbank" CJSC. 2015-2017 acted as the CEO of "Areximbank-Gazprombank Group" CJSC, and in 2017 rejoined Ardshinbank as the Deputy Chairman of "Ardshinbank" CJSC. Artak Ananyan will continue to fulfill the duties of Interim Chairman of the Bank's Management Board until the day of registration to the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia.
An economist-financier, a candidate of physical and mathematical sciences.
Married, has two children.