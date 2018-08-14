Azerbaijan watermelons not imported into Armenia

Mass media have disseminated reports, according to which a large quantity of watermelons, possibly of Azerbaijani origin, have appeared these days in the agricultural market of Armenia.
Press service of the State Service for Food Safety of Armenia informed about the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
As per this state-run agency, however, in July and August, watermelons were imported into Armenia solely from Georgia and Russia.
The documents of the watermelons imported from these two countries confirm that these watermelons are only of Russian and Georgian origin.
Inspections also have proved that these watermelons are sold primarily as Russian watermelons.
During the import of fruit and vegetables into Armenia, mandatory phytosanitary inspection is conducted at the border control checkpoints of the country.