News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 15
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Armenia deputy PM introduces newly appointed Real Estate Cadastre Committee head
Armenia deputy PM introduces newly appointed Real Estate Cadastre Committee head
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan introduced the newly appointed head of Real Estate Cadastre Committee Sarhat Petrosyan, Real Estate Cadastre Committee press service reported.

The reforms implemented in the system in previous years were significant, said Avinyan, adding that the professional skills and efforts of the new head will multiply the successes reached by the former leadership.

Sarhat Petrosyan, in turn, expressed hope that the reformed cadastre will reconsider its role in new Armenia and will again become the locomotive of reforms in the provision of public services, while the team will be able to adequately solve the tasks assigned to it.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan watermelons not imported into Armenia
In July and August, watermelons were imported into Armenia solely from Georgia and Russia...
 Dollar gains value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country...
 Armenia deputy PM’s office asks Lydian Armenia company employees to wait
The head of Avinyan’s office has met with them…
 Armenia ex-PM: 682 thousand, not 1mn 22 thousand, left the country
Hrant Bagratyan reflected on the social media discussions on the actual number of people who emigrated from the country during the tenures of the three former presidents…
 Lydian Armenia employees protest near government building
“Our rights are flagrantly violated…
Euro drops considerably in Armenia
The dollar’s exchange rate, however, slightly increased in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news