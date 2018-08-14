Armenia deputy PM introduces newly appointed Real Estate Cadastre Committee head

YEREVAN. – Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan introduced the newly appointed head of Real Estate Cadastre Committee Sarhat Petrosyan, Real Estate Cadastre Committee press service reported.
The reforms implemented in the system in previous years were significant, said Avinyan, adding that the professional skills and efforts of the new head will multiply the successes reached by the former leadership.
Sarhat Petrosyan, in turn, expressed hope that the reformed cadastre will reconsider its role in new Armenia and will again become the locomotive of reforms in the provision of public services, while the team will be able to adequately solve the tasks assigned to it.