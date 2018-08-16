UN to allocate almost $ 50 million for refugees from Venezuela

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is going to provide $ 46 million to countries that receive refugees from Venezuela, Spokesman for the Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement.
According to him, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is ready to provide financial assistance. The organization intends to send $32 million for the same purposes.
“UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration have launched regional appeals of $46 million and $32 million respectively to help Governments and host communities with the response. Some $6.2 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) has been given to IOM and UNCHR,” the statement said.
According to him, other UN agencies, funds and programs will also provide financial assistance to refugees from Venezuela.