News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 16
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
UN to allocate almost $ 50 million for refugees from Venezuela
UN to allocate almost $ 50 million for refugees from Venezuela
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is going to provide $ 46 million to countries that receive refugees from Venezuela, Spokesman for the Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement.

According to him, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is ready to provide financial assistance. The organization intends to send $32 million for the same purposes.

“UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration have launched regional appeals of $46 million and $32 million respectively to help Governments and host communities with the response.  Some $6.2 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) has been given to IOM and UNCHR,” the statement said.

According to him, other UN agencies, funds and programs will also provide financial assistance to refugees from Venezuela.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Mher Margaryan appointed Armenia’s permanent representative to UN
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree...
 Iran slams Trump for sanctioning Turkey
“Trump's jubilation in inflicting economic hardship on its NATO ally Turkey is shameful...
 Chilean ex-president Bachelet put forward by UN chief as next High Commissioner for Human Rights
Spokesman Farhan Haq said that Guterres has informed the General Assembly of the nomination for high commissioner of human rights...
 US Department of State decides to impose sanctions on Russia over Skripal case
The sanctions will take effect on August 22...
 Chinese premier meets UNGA president-elect
China firmly upholds the authority of the UN and supports the UN...
 MFA hosts public debates on Armenia 3rd periodic report on UN covenant implementation
The speakers highlighted collaboration with civil society…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news