Friday
August 17
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Dollar rises in Armenia
Dollar rises in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.14 /$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.12 from Wednesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 549.38 (up by AMD 2.41), that of one British pound totaled AMD 613.64 (down by AMD 0.81), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.23 in the country.

 

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 230.28, AMD 18,360.37 and AMD 12,038.32, respectively.

 
