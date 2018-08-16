News
Artur Vanesyan: NSS is ready to assist the Russian Border Guards Department in Armenia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Artur Vanetsyan, Director of the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia received the delegation headed by Lieutenant General Igor Konstantinov, Deputy Director of Border Guard Service of the Federal Security Service of Russia, Head of Border Guard Department, the press service of the SIS reported.

At the beginning of the meeting, Konstantinov presented to the NSS Director the newly-appointed Chief of the Russian Border Guard Department, Major General Roman Golubitsky.

The director congratulated him on his appointment and wished him successful service and assured that the Armenia's National Security Service is always ready to assist in the protection of borders.

Discussing bilateral cooperation issues, Artur Vanetsyan noted that the relations of Armenia and Russia practically cover all spheres of mutually beneficial cooperation and expressed hope that such meetings will promote further strengthening of this cooperation.

The Russian side also expressed readiness to contribute to the development of possible cooperation, then touched upon the mission of the Russian Border Guards in Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
