Kocharyan: How a person can have $4 billion in a country with annual budget of $2.5 billion?

YEREVAN. – Anyone who has more or less understanding of the economy should understand that in a country with an annual budget of $2.5 billion, there cannot be a person with assets totaling $4 billion, Armenia's second president Robert Kocharyan said in the interview of Yerkir Media television.

“These accusations, these assumptions were so absurd that after 2-3 refutations I stopped paying attention to them, since it's just pointless,” he said.

According to Kocharyan, everything that was created or privatized during the years of his presidency is linked to him. However, the ex-president assures that he has no “share”.

“The one who thinks so cannot imagine how to privatize, for example, the Kajaran copper-molybdenum combine and have a share. I have nothing, and the authorities know it well,” he said.

At the same time, the ex-president also denies the information that he allegedly owns 7 banks in Armenia, he urged the head of the Central Bank to publish the names of the owners of these banks, so it was clear whether he had connection to them or not.

As for the opinion that Kocharyan should have been accused of illegal enrichment, the former head of state said: if there was an excuse for this, first of all they would raise this issue, rather than the events of the March 1, 2008.

“Now the government has such an opportunity. I know that they are trying to verify this fact. However, after checking every entity they are deeply disappointed,” Kocharyan said.