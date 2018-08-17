Newspaper: Law enforcers search apartment of ex-PM’s daughter

YEREVAN. – The law enforcers take on ex-Armenian PM’s Hovik Abrahamyan, Hraparak newspaper writes on Friday.
A week ago they searched the factory in his native village of Mkhchyan where weapons and ammunition “probably having links to the March 1 events” were found. Two people were detained, among them Abrahamyan’s brother Jonik.
“We learned yesterday that a similar operation was conducted at the Yerevan apartment of Abrahamyan’s daughter. Residents of four-story building saw how masked men entered the building. It is not clear what they were searching and whether anything was found. By the way, Abrahamyan’s son-in-law Vladimir Tamrazyan is the chief of Zvartnots customs department,” the newspaper writes.