Newsfeed
Newspaper: Armenia citizens “taste” first-hand consequences of overload at Georgia-Russia highway
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

Armenian citizens “taste” first-hand the consequences of the long-term overload at the Upper Lars highway between Georgia and Russia, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper. 

“Now it is almost impossible to go to the Russian cities where it was possible to go on buses, since people remain on the roads for weeks.

“So, those who arrived in the homeland [Armenia] in the summer and have to be in the RF [Russian Federation] by the end of August are compelled to prefer to depart by plane.

“[And] taking advantage of the closed condition of the land road, airline ticket prices have risen by 100 percent, sometimes by even more,” wrote Hraparak.
Հայերեն and Русский
