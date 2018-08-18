UNESCO: Dialect of Hamshen Armenians endangered in Turkey

The Armenian dialect of the Hamshen people of the Black Sea is one of the 18 languages under the threat of disappearance in Turkey, according to the UNESCO Atlas of the World’s Languages in danger.
The Homshetsma is the dialect of Hamshen Armenians. Currently, the Hamshen dialect is classified as ‘’Definitely endangered’’. The report does not mention the number of Homshetsma speakers, Horizon Weekly reported.
Other endangered languages in Turkey include Laz and Pontic Greek.
“Definitely endangered” means that children no longer learn the language as a ‘mother tongue’ in the home.
According to the Endangered Languages Project, some 40 percent of the world’s languages are threatened.