France’s Total officially leaves Iran

Hoa-Binh Adjemian: EU cooperation offers a lot of potential for Armenia

Babloyan: It is very important to continue children’s projects in Armenia

Erdogan: Aim of currency crisis was to bring Turkey to knees

Armenia PM: We had double-digit economic activity index in July

European commissioner: Brexit vote could ‘in theory’ be reversed

Korean families divided by war to meet in North Korea

Armenia Heritage Party founder: First 100 days of PM Pashinyan’s administration were positive, legitimate

Bolton: Preventing Iran's acquisition of nuclear weapons is US top priority

Iran calls OPEC to stay out of politics

Armenia ex-PM’s driver faces criminal charge

Iran FM: US has addiction to sanctions on Iran

Search conducted in Armenia 2nd President’s mansion

Iran, Armenia agree to produce agriculture machinery

US companies against tariffs on Chinese goods imports

Armenia citizen killed in Russia

Ambassador: Russia ready to continue assistance to settlement of Karabakh conflict

One of Armenia citizens injured in Georgia road accident dies

Father and son stabbed in Armenia’s Garni village

Russia to complete Pantsir-S1M missile system tests by end of 2019

Taliban take more than 100 people hostage in Afghanistan

Democratic Way Party to run in Yerevan city council election

Shots fired toward US embassy in Turkey

8 Armenia citizens, including one child, injured in Georgia road accident

Heavy rains create emergency situation in Armenia’s Armavir Province

Bolton: US concerned about China, North Korea and Iran possible meddling in 2018 midterm elections

Senor Hasratyan: Adversary intensifies propaganda

Palestine will review all agreements with Israel

Armenian Minister of Education and Science discuss cooperation with Iranian Ambassador

Cavusoglu: US cannot annul "unilaterally" its agreement with Ankara on F-35 fighter planes

Iran to unveil new fighter jet on August 22

Qatar accuses Saudi Arabia of blocking access to Hajj

Japan’s Defense Ministry to request record ¥5.3 trillion budget

Argentines line up to quit Catholic Church

Indonesian island hit by 6.3-magnitude tremor

Iran to unveil Bavar 373 missile system in spring 2019

Brexit: British millionaire gives £1m boost to People’s Vote campaign

Armenian PM expresses condolences over Kofi Annan death

China and US hope to organize meeting between Trump and Jinping to end trade dispute

Armenian President sends condolence letter to António Guterres

Major car accident in Armenia’s Kotayk

Muslim couple denied Swiss citizenship over handshake refusal

U.S. government trying to force Facebook to break encryption

Peskov: Putin, Merkel discuss Ukraine, Nord Stream-2 at 'serious, detailed' talks

Armenian American Museum and Glendale City Council sign declaration on partnership

Xi Jinping to visit Pyongyang

EU: There is a lot of potential to further increase usage of GSP+ with Armenia

Merkel reveals agenda of Putin talks

Armenian National Congress not to participate in Yerevan elections

Armenian FM: Kofi Annan’s contribution to genocide prevention is invaluable

Putin: It is extremely important to preserve Iranian nuclear deal

UNESCO: Dialect of Hamshen Armenians endangered in Turkey

Putin meets Kurz before heading to Germany

Erdogan reelected as chairman of Justice and Development Party

Arpine Hovhannisyan: Democracy in Armenia is making tremendous step backward

Davit Harutyunyan: PM's subtextual threats against judges raise concern

First shift of Armenia police forces to head for Tavush to defend combat positions

Bus carrying Ukrainian tourists crashes in Poland; 3 dead, 50 hospitalized

Erdoğan: Turkey is not going to change its course due to economic pressure

Armenia Police discover sizeable robbery from ATMs

Belarus has new PM

Former UN chief Kofi Annan dies at 80

ARF to have no female candidate at upcoming Yerevan municipal council election

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 170 times in passing week

Tourist information center opens in Armenia’s Dilijan

Karabakh President receives Armenia army chief

China MOD: Beijing’s real goals are distorted in Pentagon report

Yerevan city council snap election to be held on September 23

Newspaper: Armenia citizens “taste” first-hand consequences of overload at Georgia-Russia highway

Trump interested in proposal to replace US troops in Afghanistan with private military contractors?

Ancient Armenian church in India is transformed into club

Turkey police exchange their dollars into liras as sign of protest against US

OPIC Vice President: Future of US-Armenian economic cooperation is great

Nikol Pashinyan highlights Constitutional changes

PM: 40 minutes are necessary to eliminate monopolies of sugar and banana

Pashinyan announces new unprecedented joint Armenian-Russian humanitarian project

No one will escape responsibility for killing people on March 1, 2008

Pashinyan about Karabakh: We do not want war. We are ready for peaceful talks and settlement

Premier: Businessmen who have not killed anyone will have opportunity to work successfully in Armenia

Rally ends at Republic Square

Prime Minister: Armenia's revolution was unique

Armenia PM: We should seriously consider forming transitional justice agencies

Pashinyan: Our goal is not to fill prisons, but to return the stolen to people

PM: There is no coalition government in Armenia

Pashinyan: No analytical center of the world could have imagined that national revival could occur in Armenia

Preliminary investigation into case of former Armenian president's nephew is over

Pashinyan asks rally participants to remove posters directed against someone

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 17.08.2018

Iran deliveres a strong diplomatic protest to Georgia

Armenian government negotiating with PayPal

Minister Grigoryan receives Chinese Ambassador to Armenia

Rally starts at Republic Square

March led by PM Nikol Pashinyan reaches Republic Square

Two members of Sasna Tsrer armed group released

Imran Khan confirmed as Pakistan PM

Turkey again rejects appeal to release detained US pastor

PM: There will be no political prisoners in Armenia

Pashinyan heading to Republic Square: We are the owners of our country

March headed by Armenian PM starts on Artsakh Avenue

State Military Industry Committee will be separated from Armenian Defense Ministry