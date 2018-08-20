News
European commissioner: Brexit vote could ‘in theory’ be reversed
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Britain’s vote to leave the European Union could “in theory” be reversed, said the European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici on Monday.

His remark came in response to comment on a question related to a move by the co-founder of fashion brand Superdry (SDRY.L) to donate a million pounds ($1.28 million) to the campaign for a referendum on the final Brexit agreement.

The campaign organizers intend to know the opinions of different classes of the population across the country on Brexit issue.

“It is, in theory...it is up to the British themselves who have made the decision to leave, to decide ultimately if they will or not, and how they will do it,” Reuters reported quoting Moscovici. 

“The probability of Brexit is nevertheless very strong because there has been a vote of the people, a referendum...” added Moscovici.
