Ara Babloyan: I am deeply concerned about the situation in the country

YEREVAN.- I have attentively followed the activities of the Government during the 100 days and as the head of the parliament I expected to see a program aimed at the preservation of the country’s security, economic development, improvement of people’s welfare and of course further strengthening of democracy from my colleague, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Armenian National Assembly Speaker Ara Babloyan commented on the internal political situation.

"100 days might be little time for hearing the complete vision of the PM over these issues and the constructive ways to solve them.

Definitely, I find that it’s necessary to fight against corruption. It’s definitely necessary to fight against monopolies.

I am convinced that people’s voice should always be heard. People should be maximally informed and involved in making the key decisions, since, as we know, the power in Armenia belongs to the people. But when doing all these we must be guided by only and only by the Constitution and laws, as well as by the full respect towards the international commitments assumed by the Republic of Armenia.

In this regard I record with regret that I am deeply concerned by the situation in the country.

The normal social-political life of the country, the legal-constitutional relations of state power bodies and public solidarity are under risk. I see dangers tendencies of dividing the public into supporters of revolution and counterrevolution and deepening of intolerance.

My concerns further rise especially after hearing this remark during PM Pashinyan’s speech. I quote “So I advise everyone to think before speaking. And you say that we limit your freedom of speech. You should first learn to think before speaking and then think about your freedom of speech”.

I have to admit that it was such remarks were unexpected for me to hear from PM Pashinyan for the simple reason that it’s just an encroachment against pluralism.

And frightening the judges and threatening the dissidents by the National Security Service parallel to this is not only a pressure against the judicial body, but also against anyone in the country who holds an opposite opinion.

There were also messages in PM Pashinyan’s speech very dangerous for the Constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia, and the fundaments of statehood, that are in direct contradiction with the international commitments assumed by Armenia for establishing a legal and democratic country.

Particularly, the way of addressing the judges by the Head of the Executive in a way like this “sober up”, is a merely threat for the independence of the judiciary and an interference to all the ongoing and future judicial examinations and decisions. Under the theory of “transitional justice” an anti-legal hint of giving retroactive effect to the laws was made.

At the same time, the implementation of possible constitutional changes at the National Assembly of Armenia, moreover, with the threat to ensure the desired outcome, is an overt pressure and compulsion against the legislative branch.

For me, this is further incomprehensible given the fact that the opportunities for such discussions and making decisions at the parliament were not exhausted.

Therefore, taking into account the aforementioned, I plan meetings with the President, Prime Minister, Ombudsman, Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia and representatives of international diplomatic missions to discuss the existing situation.

Remaining faithful to my constitutional mission, I assure you that the National Assembly will continue to exercise the powers vested in it by the law. "