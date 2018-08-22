Trump: Israel will pay higher price in peace talks with Palestinians

Israel will pay “higher price” in peace talks with Palestinians after the US President’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of a Jewish state, said the US President Donald Trump, speaking at campaign a rally in Charleston.
“If there’s ever going to be peace with the Palestinians, then this was a good thing to have done,” The Times of Israel reported quoting Trump.
“We took it off the table. In past negotiations, they never got past Jerusalem. Now Israel will have to pay a higher price, because it’s off the table. The Palestinians will get something very good, because it’s their turn next,” he added.
As reported earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman also admitted that Israel is likely to pay a “price” for the transfer of American embassies.
“There is no free lunch. The opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem will come at a price and it is worth paying it. We should welcome, and be prepared, to pay a price,” he said.