US-Turkish dispute affects investor confidence

The ongoing political dispute between Ankara and Washington was heavily affecting investor confidence, said chair of the Turkey-US Business Council, Mehmet Ali Yalcindag. He urged the leaders to meet, express.co reported.
“Only the two presidents can put this relationship back on track,” Yalcindag said adding: “We need to end this before it strains and permanently damages the relationship.”
President of the American Council of Turkey Howard Beasey said that the deal on merger and acquisition of $ 300 million by a Turkish firm in the United States was suspended last week due to political uncertainty.
The second Turkish company revised plans for the production of steel products in the US after Washington recently introduced additional duties on the import of steel and aluminum from Turkey.
“The United States is using its economic strength in a dangerous way for political gain and we don't agree with the use of sanctions for that reason,” Beasey noted.
The relations between the two countries deteriorated because of the case of the American pastor held in Turkey.