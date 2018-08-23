Armenian government approves amendments to Water Code

YEREVAN. – The Armenian government approved draft amendments to the Water Code.
The document regulates the list of areas and territories where the construction of small hydroelectric power stations is banned. The list includes among others the rivers with fish included in the Red List, Ecology Minister Erik Grigoryan said. The construction of hydroelectric stations is also banned 150 meters far from the natural monuments.
PM Nikol Pashinyan asked whether there are rivers where the construction of power stations will be allowed, and got a positive response.
Small hydropower plants cause significant damage to nature, endangering animal diversity in rivers.