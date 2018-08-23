News
Founding Parliament initiative to create Sasna Tsrer party
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Founding Parliament initiative creates Sasna Tsrer party, which will take part in the early parliamentary elections, the member of the Sasna Tsrer group Varuzhan Avetisyan told reporters on Thursday.

According to him, a new party will appear on the background of the Founding Parliament and Sasna Tsrer group.

“Sasna Tsrer Party is not connected with the military and political grouping, on the contrary, the party will carry out constructive activities," Avetisyan said, adding that Sasna Tsrer group will be dissolved.

According to him, an initiative group will be set up soon to work out the party's program, registration and other issues.
