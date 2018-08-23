PM: It turns out there is also “shadow agriculture” in Armenia

It turns out that there is not only shadow economy, but also “shadow agriculture” in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at Thursday’s Cabinet session.
“It turns out there are gardens [in the country] that aren’t registered at all, so that [tax-related] duties would not come about in this connection,” Pashinyan added.
In his words, there is much talk about a misuse in Armenia’s water industry.
“After being prime minister for three months, I just learned that there are secret gardens [in the country],” Nikol Pashinyan said. “We don’t know what else we will learn.”