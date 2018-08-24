News
Japan: At least 13 injured in typhoon Cimaron
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least 13 people were injured when typhoon Cimaron passed over the west of Japan to the sea early Friday, the Japan Times reported. 

“Heavy rain is expected to continue including in areas the typhoon has already passed,” said Chinese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Typhoon Cimaron was about 200 km north-northwest of the city of Wajima, and traveling at a speed of 50 kph. It was packing winds of up to 126 kph with an atmospheric pressure of 990 hectopascals at its center.

About 60 domestic flights have been canceled because of bad weather.
