Angela Merkel arrives in Armenia (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The plane of German Chancellor Angela Merkel has landed at Zvartnots airport in Yerevan.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold high level talks that will be followed by a press conference, Armenian government’s press office reported.
Merkel is expected to meet with the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian. She will also visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial.
German Chancellor has already visited Georgia and will also head to Baku later this week.