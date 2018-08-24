News
Հայ Eng Рус Tür
Հայ Eng Рус Tür
ՀայEngРусTür
Vondráček: Czech Rep. MPs will discuss Armenia-EU agreement ratification in fall
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Chairman Ara Babloyan-led Armenia National Assembly (NA) delegation, which is on an official visit to the Czech Republic, on Thursday met with speaker Radek Vondráček of the Czech Chamber of Deputies.

First, Babloyan underscored the intensification of cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, he noted that Armenia-European Union (EU) cooperation has an important place on the agenda of Armenian-Czech cooperation.

Vondráček, for his part, expressed the hope that this fall, Czech lawmakers will consider the matter of ratifying the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

Separately, the NA president expressed gratitude to the Czech Chamber of Deputies for adopting the resolution on recognizing and condemning Armenian Genocide and other crimes against humanity.

At the ensuing talk, the interlocutors reflected on the political situation in both countries. In addition, speaker of the Czech Chamber of Deputies noted that Armenia and the Czech Republic have dynamically developing relations.

At the end of their discussion, the parties expressed confidence that new avenues for cooperation will be established between the two countries.

On the same day, the Armenian parliamentary delegation visited the Lidice Memorial and paid tribute to the 82 children who were killed in Lidice village, during World War II. Also, the visiting Armenian MPs toured the museum of this memorial.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Türkçe
