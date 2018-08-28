News
Armenia parliament passes, in first reading, bill on additional water release from Lake Sevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The National Assembly of Armenia on Tuesday adopted—in the first reading—the bill on making additions to the law on approving the programs toward the restoration, preservation, reproduction, and use of the ecosystem of Lake Sevan is on the agenda of this special session.

A total of 68 MPs voted for this draft law, whereas solely one—against.

On August 23, the government approved this proposed law, according to which the amount of water to be released from Lake Sevan for irrigation purposes in 2018 is expected to increase from 170 million cubic meters to up to 210 million cubic meters.
