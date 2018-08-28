Robert Kocharyan: I can become very serious consolidating center

The third president of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan should not have made attempts to retain power, becoming the PM of the country, Robert Kocharyan said in an interview to the Russian NTV.
According to him, Serzh Sargsyan should not have carried out constitutional reforms: "I publicly criticized this reform, and, of course, he should not have made attempts to retain power."
In response to the remark that the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated that the second president has no chance to return to politics, Kocharian noted: "I have already returned. I was President of Armenia for 10 years. During these 10 years, Armenia's GDP grew fivefold ... and the budget grew eightfold. Everything that you see in Yerevan is interesting, reconstructed, everything was built in those years. You know, we created 35-40 thousand workplaces every year. The share of small and medium-sized businesses increased from 15% to 46%. The quality of life has changed radically. And we need to remind about this. I have been out of politics for 10 years, perhaps not all people remember this. We will recall this."
Asked if Kocharyan intends to perform with the party or the coalition as opposition, the second president of Armenia noted: "I left the question rather open. I understand that I can become very serious consolidating center for those people who see today's problems".
The ex-president called the current situation in Armenia "unrestrained populism".
According to Kocharyan, the current "revolutionary euphoria" can not last long: "Do you know at least one example of a revolution, after which people's life has improved? .. Maybe Egypt, Tunisia, Syria, Libya? The life of people has worsened. I see no reason why we should be better."
"I do not want to talk about the future. Why I decided to return to politics, because right now I expressed a lot of concerns, and I cannot stay away from all this."