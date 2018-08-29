News
German minister: I would do my best to have TUMO in Germany
German minister: I would do my best to have TUMO in Germany
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society, Innovations, Culture

German minister of state for digitization Dorothee Bär said she would do her best to open a TUMO center in Germany, she said in an interview with Reuters.

The article published by Reuters agency is dedicated to German Chancellor Angela Merkel's recent visit to TUMO center in Yerevan where she was impressed by young Armenian IT students.

The article says that IT education is not at a sufficiently high level. There are separate initiatives for children, but there is no such a large-scale project like TUMO.

According to the minister, many German children have a computer at home, but this is not enough. In addition, a new method of learning helps overcome stereotypes. There are many girls in TUMO center, and the minister believes that at the age of 6-10 the difference in the interests of boys and girls is not so great, and you can attract more girls to the programming.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
