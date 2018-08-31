Minister: Armenia, Georgia negotiate discounts on grain supplies by alternative routes

YEREVAN. – Armenia and Georgia are negotiating discounts on grain supplies by alternative routes, Armenian Agriculture Minister Artur Khachatryan told reporters.
According to him, the rise in price of bread will be due to the size of the discount.
“If the discount is substantial, then maybe there will not be any increase, otherwise it can rise to 25 drams,” Khachatryan said.
The restrictions imposed by Georgia on the transportation of grain via its territory will apply to all countries starting from September 15, the minister noted.
The Georgian side offers ferry to Poti, and then transportation by railway to Armenia.
“Negotiations are currently under way between the Armenian and Georgian sides on the discounts for rail transportation so that this change does not affect the prices of wheat and flour,” the minister noted, adding that until now imports were carried through Lars, since the alternative route was expensive.
According to Khachatryan, people in Armenia do not plant wheat, because it does not bring profit. So it is necessary to carry out the relevant work in this regard, the minister added.
As reported earlier, Yelk bloc deputy Edmon Marukyan said in the Armenian parliament on Wednesday that grain may go up in value, as there is a ban on wheat and grain imports by land transport in Georgia starting from September 15.
“I spoke with the heads of transport companies. According to them, the grain imports will rise of $50 per ton, if the grain will be delivered only through Poti,” the deputy said adding: “If this decision comes into force on September 15, we will have serious problems.”