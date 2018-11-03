NATO says American soldier killed in Afghanistan

Armenia president signs amnesty bill into law

Artsakh president meets with Armenia Central Bank chief

Armenian National Security Service exposes drug smuggling group

German ex-FM: Friedrich Merz is a probable successor to Merkel

Mikael Minasyan: It was great honor to be Armenia's first ambassador-resident at the Vatican

Sources: EU not to hold Eastern Partnership summit in 2019

Acting PM: Yuri Vardanyan won most titles among Armenian athletes of all time

Cuban MFA: US sanctions will not make us give up our positions

Russian foreign ministry urges US to review sanction policy against Iran

Iran launches Kowsar fighters’ mass production

Azerbaijan violated truce 100 times last week

EU regrets U.S. sanctions on Iran

One killed, one injured in Armenia road accident

Acting Justice Minister: Crime rate may increase in Armenia after amnesty

Acting Defense Minister meets Armenia peacekeepers in Lebanon

Trump cancels his trip to Colombia

1 killed, 4 injured in US yoga studio shooting

Armenia ombudsman: Our office has never worked so hard

Secretary of Armenian government’s staff likely to run for parliament

German law enforcers concerned over activities of Armenian mafia

Armenia court sustains motion for arrest of ballistics expert involved in March 1 case

Budget of Armenian president’s staff will be cut by 61%

North Korea warns US about resuming nuclear development

Elon Must says 2018 was the worst year of his career

Trump says US remains open to reaching new deal with Iran

Erdogan: Khashoggi kill order came from 'highest levels' of Saudi government

Blogger Ilya Varlamov not allowed to enter Azerbaijan

US includes SGC in exception list of anti-Iran sanctions

Hotel bill for first lady's trip to Cairo topped $95K

Armenia's ambassador to Vatican Michael Minasyan recalled

OSCE Secretary General questiones need for such early elections in Armenia

Turkey, US lift sanctions

OSCE Co-Chairs received details about implementation of Dushanbe understanding

Emil Tarasyan appointed Chief of Staff of President’s Office

7 killed, 14 injured in Egypt bus attack

Armenia First Deputy PM signs new deals in Astana

Gunmen open fire on bus carrying Christians in Egypt

Armenia has great potential to become one of gastro-tourism leaders

Serzh Sargsyan offers condolences to Yuri Vardanyan’s family

US lifts sanctions on Turkish Justice, Interior Ministers

Maternal mortality rate rises

Teen arrested in UK for harassment of 9 women

Spanish prosecutors demand lengthy terms for former Catalan leaders

Acting FM: Armenia has candidates for CSTO Secretary General

2 people stabbed at Sony Music's London HQ

Semerikov: It's up to CSTO leaders to decide which country next Secretary General will represent

The Dawn space station rans out of fuel

Media: US lifts Iran sanctions from 8 countries

Yuri Khachaturov dismissed as CSTO Secretary General

Acting Deputy PM: Alaverdi Copper Smelting plant has either to be closed or modernized

Saudi Crown Prince describes journalist as dangerous Islamist

Co-Chair: Armenia and Azerbaijan have desire to continue dialogue

Lavrov: Hardly possible to agree on Karabakh until political situation in Armenia is stable

Washington has not informed Ankara of sanction waivers

Armenia MFA: Impossible to recall Secretary General since he is not representative of given country in CSTO

Olympic champion Yuri Vardanyan dies aged 62

Armenia court sustains motion for arrest of ex-chief investigator

Armenia, Lebanon sign military cooperation agreement

Rouhani urges Europe, China and Russia to present measures to compensate Iran losses

Ex-deputy Yerevan mayor appointed as adviser

Trump wants to reach trade deal with China

Armenia's Central Electoral Commission: Work is underway to install cameras at polling stations

Pashinyan takes short vacation prior to campaign

Head of Armenia's Central Electoral Commission has no plans to resign

Campaign for Armenia snap parliamentary elections to start on November 26

New Brazil president wants to move embassy to Jerusalem

November 2 marks International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists

CEC to hold extraordinary meeting to approve schedule of snap elections

China's Xi hopes to push for stable relationship with U.S.

Japan still has no Iran sanctions waiver

French police arrest over 100 after Halloween 'purge' night riots

IMF says Iran should safeguard stability

Armenian President signs a decree on scheduling early parliamentary elections

Pashinyan is in Karabakh on a working visit

Turkey believes Khashoggi's body was dissolved in acid

Armen Ashotyan: Pashinyan's statement about possible closure of Armenian-Iranian border is dangerous

Armenia improves its position in Doing Business by 6 points

Trump says he and China's Xi had 'long and very good' trade conversation

Turkey urges Saudi cooperation in Khashoggi probe

Armenia Finance Minister: GDP per capita in Armenia will amount to $4604 in 2019

UK, EU agree on market access for companies after Brexit

Apple won't repair your iPhone 5 anymore

Nikol Pashinyan has new aide

Rohingyas to be repatriated amid UN genocide warning

Pashinyan speaks about emissions from Alaverdi copper-smelting plant

Merkel greets the guard in Kiev in Ukrainian

Macron warns Europe over the return to XX century populism

Afghan authorities control only half of country’s territory

Pashinyan: Meeting with Bolton was a big diplomatic achievement

Pashinyan explains why Turkish teen was returned to homeland

Acting PM: What do they mean by “window of opportunity” over Artsakh issue?

Unibank has decreased interest rates of unsecured business loans

Armenia lawmakers fail to elect PM, parliament will be dissolved to pave way to elections

Armenia, Belarus presidents discuss arms supplies to Azerbaijan

President: Armenia is likely to recall Khachaturov from CSTO

Pashinyan: We are ready for talks for Armenia-Turkey normalization

Acting PM: Number of Armenia visitors exceeded those leaving the country by 13 thousand

Pashinyan: Investments increased by 70 percent, mining industry excluded

Venice Commission head says electoral legislation changes will be discussed after elections