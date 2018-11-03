News
Armenian National Security Service exposes drug smuggling group
Armenian National Security Service exposes drug smuggling group
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – National Security Service of Armenia has exposed a criminal group engaged in drug smuggling, Armenian NSS’s press service reported.

It was revealed that three Iranian citizens imported a large shipment of opium through the Meghri customs checkpoint and hid it in an apartment in Yerevan.

Two group accomplices were under the control of the National Security Service. On November 2, they attempted to sell 1,454 grams of opium, but were detained.

Two Iranian citizens were charged, the law enforcers are taking measures to find other individuals associated with the group.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
