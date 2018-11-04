6 killed, 5 hurt as minibus and truck collide in Jordan Valley

Six people were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a minibus on Route 90 in the Jordan Valley Sunday morning, The Times of Israel reported.
Five others were injured in the accident, which took place near the Petzael Junction, according to the Magen David Adom rescue service. At least four are seriously hurt.
Some of the injured were rescued from the minibus after they were trapped as the vehicle’s structure collapsed. They were taken to hospitals by ambulance and a military helicopter.