Lebanese minister Avedis Guidanian apologized to Egypt
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Lebanon's Minister of Toruism Avedis Guidanian apologized to Egypt for calling the country “dirty”.

In an interview with Lebanon’s Daily Star daily, Guidanian plained that negative media reports about Lebanon were harming his country’s image and hindering tourism, Reuters reported.

“Look at Egypt - is there a place dirtier than it? People are louder than us, there is more traffic than here - people live in graves, OK? But there is tourism, because they know how to sell the country,” Guidanian said.

Guidanian apologized for his remarks and visited the Egyptian ambassador to Lebanon on Tuesday.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
