News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 07
USD
487.66
EUR
560.22
RUB
7.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.66
EUR
560.22
RUB
7.39
Show news feed
Pompeo cancels meeting with North Korea
Pompeo cancels meeting with North Korea
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

A high-stakes meeting between Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State, and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s righthand man was shelved on Wednesday, marking a potential setback in nuclear disarmament talks, Telegraph reported.

The planned meeting on Thursday in New York with Kim Yong Chol, a former intelligence chief, had been billed as an opportunity to get stalled negotiations on North Korean denuclearisation back on track.

Pyongyang and Washington have been at loggerheads over the pace of dismantling the North’s nuclear missiles’ programme since the two countries’ leaders agreed at a historic Singapore summit in June to move towards denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. 

Those plans were abruptly halted on Wednesday by an announcement from the state department that the meeting had been postponed and would be rescheduled “when our respective schedules permit.”  
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news