Pompeo cancels meeting with North Korea

A high-stakes meeting between Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State, and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s righthand man was shelved on Wednesday, marking a potential setback in nuclear disarmament talks, Telegraph reported.
The planned meeting on Thursday in New York with Kim Yong Chol, a former intelligence chief, had been billed as an opportunity to get stalled negotiations on North Korean denuclearisation back on track.
Pyongyang and Washington have been at loggerheads over the pace of dismantling the North’s nuclear missiles’ programme since the two countries’ leaders agreed at a historic Singapore summit in June to move towards denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.
Those plans were abruptly halted on Wednesday by an announcement from the state department that the meeting had been postponed and would be rescheduled “when our respective schedules permit.”