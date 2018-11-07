Armenia acting FM discusses cooperation with his Kyrgyz counterpart

Armenian Acting Foreign Minster Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met his Kyrgyz counterpart Chingiz Aidarbekov in Astana on Wednesday, Armenian Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.
The Armenian FM expressed readiness to take the joint steps to find new paths of bilateral cooperation.
The sides agreed that the experience, which has been accumulated for 25 is a firm foundation for deepening the Armenian-Kyrgyz relations as well as discussed issues of expanding the legal framework, enhancing trade and economic relations, cooperation at international platforms.
Representing domestic political developments in Armenia, Mnatsakanyan touched upon the government's reforms aimed at fighting corruption, strengthening the rule of law, and ensuring equal conditions in the socio-economic sphere.
Touching upon Karabakh conflict settlement, the Armenian FM noted that the Armenian sides remains committed to the peaceful settlement of the conflict within CSTO.