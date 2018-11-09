News
India examining details of exemptions on buying Iranian oil
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Economics

India is examining the details of exemptions given to the country by the United States that will allow it to continue to buy Iranian crude oil, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday, Reuters reported.

The United States on Monday re-imposed sanctions against Iran’s oil exports to punish Tehran for its involvement in several Middle Eastern conflicts. India is one of its biggest customers.

“We appreciate the U.S. government has taken into account our need for energy security,” said Raveesh Kumar. “India is a major importer of crude from Iran and it is very important for our energy security requirement.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
