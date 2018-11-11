Churchill's grandson criticizes Trump for not visiting French military cemetery

The legendary British PM Winston Churchill’s grandson Sir Nicholas Soames criticized US President Donald Trump for cancelling his trip to the cemetery in the French capital to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, the Guardian reported.
“They died with their face to the foe and that pathetic inadequate @realDonaldTrump couldn’t even defy the weather to pay his respects to The Fallen #hesnotfittorepresenthisgreatcountry,” Nicholas Soames tweeted.
According to White House statement, the visit was “canceled due to scheduling and logistical difficulties caused by the weather”, while the delegation “led by Chief of Staff Gen John Kelly and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Joe Dunford” would attend it on behalf of the Trumps.
Earlier, within his visit, the US President held talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.