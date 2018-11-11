European Council President criticizes Trump’s EU policy

European Council President Donald Tusk criticized the US President Donald Trump’s policy on the EU.

According to him, the US leader opposes a “united and strong Europe.”

"For the first time in history we have an American administration that is, to put it mildly, not enthusiastic about a united and strong Europe,” RTE reported quoting Tusk.

According to Tusk, in his accusations against Trump, he is based on facts, not on propaganda.

Particularly, Trump reminded of US President’s participation in G7 summit in Quebec as the US leader crossed off from the final statement of the summit the passed that has always been held that the participants respect order based on the G7 principles and values.