One person died in a hospital as a result of a major car accident in Armenian city of Gyumri, Shamshyan.com reported.

A 64-year-old Razmik Safaryan was taken to the local hospital on November 8.

As reported earlier, a major car accident took place in Thursday in Shirak province as two cars collided in Gyumri. As a result of an accident, a driver of one of the cars was hospitalized with his 2-year-old daughter.