Ten people have been injured as a car hit a group of people near a shopping center in the Romanian city of Braila, RT reported referring to News.ro portal.

According to police, a 20-year-old local man had a quarrel with another man. During the conflict, he stabbed and hijacked the car of the victim.

While driving, he knocked down several pedestrians, and then drove into the crowd near the shopping center.

The drunk driver was detained.