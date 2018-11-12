Armenian parliament’s standing committee approves 2019 draft budget

YEREVAN. – The draft budget for 2019 was approved by the Armenian parliament’s standing committee on financial, credit and budgetary affairs.

The draft was presented by acting finance minister Atom Janjughazyan.

Chairman of the committee Khosrov Harutyunyan said the draft budget has some peculiarities.

“First, the philosophy of the budget is preserved and corresponds to the challenges that we face. For the first time, the draft budget for 2019 is presented in the format of program budgeting,” he explained.

The budget will be debated at the plenary session of the parliament.