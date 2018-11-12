Yerevan Brandy Company announces launch of ARARAT Charles Aznavour Signature Blend

YEREVAN. – Continuing to present the imperishable legacy of Charles Aznavour, Yerevan Brandy Company is proud to launch ARARAT Charles Aznavour Signature Blend project – the result of collaboration between the great artist and international brand, which started back in 2017.

Over the past 18 months maestro and his family have been taking part in every single stage of creation of unique brandy ARARAT Charles Aznavour Signature Blend – from selection of spirits to design confirmation. One of the warmest episodes of this partnership was the visit of maestro to factory in May of 2017, during which a short documentary has been made, presenting the eternal mastery and love of the great artist for every facet of creativity whatever it is.

Joining the humanitarian mission of maestro, YBC through the ARARAT Charles Aznavour. Signature Blend will bring its support to the Aznavour Foundation, as well as the Aznavour Center to be opened in 2021 as a unique platform for generations to come, to promote French culture, encourage and extend a helping hand to young artists from Armenia and abroad.

The memory of Aznavour, his philosophy, values he followed and eternal feast, that he was bringing every time by stepping on stage will always live in our hearts. In this regard, on November 17th a unique exhibition of photos taken by Charles Aznavour himself “Aznavour. Moments of Life” will be opened at ARARAT Museum. In fact, this photo exhibition was supposed to be held at the closed ARARAT event, but will be available for all the residents and guests of Yerevan for free. The artist who amazed throughout his entire career will continue to reveal new faces of his mastery.

“Thanks to this unique creative union with Charles Aznavour and his family we had an exceptional opportunity for a year and a half to observe and participate in the story of inspiration, generosity, mastery and incredible passion towards profession. We sincerely believe that this project will reveal one more facet of his cultural heritage”, says Karine Madelrieu, Marketing Director of Yerevan Brandy Company.

“ARARAT Charles Aznavour Signature Blend is a subtle mix symbolizing important steps in my father's career and the values he carries; elegance, great mastery of his art and generosity. I am pleased to see that companies like YBC are willing to support causes in which they believe", Nicolas Aznavour, the co-founder of Aznavour Foundation.

The unique blend includes rare vintage spirits, reflecting the significant milestones of Aznavour’s creative life.

1956. Notes of First Triumph

Debut Performance at the Olympia in Paris

1960. Notes of Global Fame

The launch of “Je m'voyais déjà” song, Rise of International Recognition

1981. Notes of Eternal Passion

Creation of a classic hit “Une vie d'amour”

The average age of the ARARAT Charles Aznavour Signature Blend – 25 years.