Ethiopia arrests 36 intelligence officials over alleged corruption

Ethiopia has arrested 36 officials from its intelligence services over alleged corruption and human rights abuses following an investigation of several months, the attorney general said on Monday, Reuters reported.
Attorney General Berhanu Tsegaye said evidence showed “the senior leadership of the national security agency” told members of Abiy’s Oromo ethnic group to attack him at a rally in June.
The assertion is jolting in an ethnically diverse country that has seen recent ethnic clashes and because Abiy is the ruling coalition’s first Oromo leader.
Berhanu said at a news conference that arrest warrants have been issued for 36 security agents accused of abusing prisoners and for more than 30 officials from a military-run firm, where he said inquiries had uncovered mismanagement.