Pashinyan: Mission to Syria will be sent by way of Armenia’s monetary means

YEREVAN. – Sending a mission to Syria is solely a humanitarian mission, it has no military significance, and we will implement that program within the framework envisioned by the budget of the Republic of Armenia.

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday stated the aforesaid at the National Assembly, during the debates on the 2019 State Budget draft.

In connection with this mission, Pashinyan added that the main objective of Armenian authorities has been to assist the Armenian community in Syria so that they return to a peaceful life.

When asked about whose initiative this mission was, the acting PM said as follows, in particular: “We have constantly raised a question before various [international] organizations, both before Russia and the government of Syria, in terms of resolving the problems—including humanitarian—in connection with our compatriots in Syria. As a result of these discussions, came about an idea that (…) we [Armenia] also contribute to creating a certain arena for the peaceful life of Aleppo Armenians, specifically.

“All our [international] partners treat this mission [of ours] with understanding, and we will carry out that mission within the framework of exactly what we have described.”