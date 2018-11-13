CIA links Saudi Crown Prince to Jamal Khashoggi’s murder

Phone call recording has linked the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to the Saudi Crown Prince, the New York Times reported.

The recording, which was shared last month by the CIA director, Gina Haspel, is seen by intelligence officials as some of the strongest evidence linking Prince Mohammed to the killing of Khashoggi.

This talk took place on the day of the death of Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Then Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb, one of the 15 members of the delegation of Saudi Arabia, who was in Turkey at the time - made a call and said to the aide words to the effect of “the deed was done.”

The name of the crown prince does not appear in the conversation, however, the CIA views this audio recording as a key piece of evidence against Mohammed bin Salman, considering him to be the “boss” from the recorded conversation.