Newspaper: Armenia ex-ruling party pins hopes on village prefects during parliamentary election

YEREVAN. – The former ruling Republican Party of Armenia and the Prosperous Armenia Party have pinned their hopes—in the forthcoming snap parliamentary election—on the village prefects, who have remained an “inheritance” from the old system, Zhamanak (Time) newspaper reported.

“Representatives of these parties believe that if they pay a certain amount of money to the village prefects, they will be able to ensure votes for them.

“[But] the village prefect shall not distribute the amount he received as electoral bribe, but, being financially motivated, he shall guide the fellow villagers under his influence toward this or that [political] party. Thus, the fact of buying and selling of the electors’ votes will go unnoticed,” Zhamanak wrote.