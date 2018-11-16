News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 16
USD
485.72
EUR
550.71
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.72
EUR
550.71
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
Israeli to hold snap elections
Israeli to hold snap elections
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

Israel will hold snap parliamentary elections, the date of which will be coordinated on Sunday, Xinhua reported

The meeting between Netanyahu and Bennett, who is the head of the far-right Habayit Hayehudi party, was held amid the government's calls to avoid snap elections, the source noted.

The convocation of early elections, in the wake of which a new government will be formed and its head appointed, suggests that the parliament adopt a law on self-dissolution with the definition of the date of the popular vote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news