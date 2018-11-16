Israeli to hold snap elections

Israel will hold snap parliamentary elections, the date of which will be coordinated on Sunday, Xinhua reported.

The meeting between Netanyahu and Bennett, who is the head of the far-right Habayit Hayehudi party, was held amid the government's calls to avoid snap elections, the source noted.

The convocation of early elections, in the wake of which a new government will be formed and its head appointed, suggests that the parliament adopt a law on self-dissolution with the definition of the date of the popular vote.