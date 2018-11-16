News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 16
USD
485.72
EUR
550.71
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.72
EUR
550.71
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
Cyclone 'Gaja' kills 11 people in India
Cyclone 'Gaja' kills 11 people in India
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A cyclone made landfall in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Friday, killing at least 11 people, uprooting trees and knocking down electricity poles after more than 80,000 people were moved out of its path to safety, officials said, Reuters reported.

Cyclone “Gaja” made landfall in the early hours of Friday but then weakened as it moved inland, K. J. Ramesh, director general of the state-run India Meteorological Department, told Reuters.

Eleven people were known to have been killed, said an official from the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority.

The state government has set up more than 470 relief camps and had evacuated more than 80,000 people from their homes in vulnerable areas, said the official who declined to be identified as he is not authorized to speak to media.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced compensation of 1 million rupees ($14,000) for the families of those killed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Up to 63 killed in California wild fires
Seven more bodies were found in upstate where Camp fires are raging…
 Dead body with missing eye balls, fingers tissues found in Armenia village
According to the forensic doctor, this may have been caused by rodents…
 Yerevan man arrested in connection with beating wife to death
The 20-year-old woman on Monday died in hospital from her injuries, and without regaining consciousness…
 Armenia former ranking security official arrested again
The Court of Cassation ruled in favor of the prosecutor’s respective appeal…
 Armenia to extradite thief-in-law Mehrab Kalashov to France
Kalashav has been searched since 2015 and was charged with money laundering...
 Yerevan man questioned in connection with beating wife to death
In all likelihood, he soon will undergo a forensic psychiatric evaluation to determine whether he is sane…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news