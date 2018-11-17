News
Lavrov says West attempts to establish new “lodgment” against Russia
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Serbian Telegraph newspaper that the West was attempting to turn the Balkans into yet another “lodgment” against Russia.

“They [the West] demand from countries in the [Balkan] region to persistently make a choice: either Moscow, or Washington and Brussels,” the Russian diplomat added, in particular.

Also, he noted that Russia knows about the Western pressure being put on Belgrade so that the latter stops its cooperation with Moscow, but added that Serbia will surely take measures against this pressure.
